Fahim was an inspiration to us ― Gokada mgt

Reacting to the death of its founder, the management of Gokada expressed shock saying he was an inspiration to the company.

In a tweet, the management said: “We are deeply saddened to inform you about the sudden and tragic loss of our founder and CEO, Fahim Saleh. Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us.

“Our hearts go out to his friends, family and all those feeling the pain and heartbreak we are currently experiencing, here at Gokada.

“Fahim’s vision and belief in us will be with us forever, and we will miss him dearly. Thank you for understanding as we get through this.”

