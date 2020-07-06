Kindly Share This Story:

Alhaji Buba Galadima, one of the nine signatories to the merger agreement between the three political parties that came together, with a faction of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), CPC, All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), to form the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014 has spoken on how factions might end up breaking APC into pieces.

Galadima, who spoke as a former insider in APC on the crisis rocking the ruling party at the federal level said unless extreme care is taken and a lot of wisdom is applied, the APC will blow into pieces.

The crisis that has seen the dissolution of the Oshiomhole leadership and the inauguration of a Caretaker Committee to produce a new executive through a National Convention in six months has also seen the division of the party into factions.

He said: “They are now divided into three factions. One of the factions is also divided into three sub-factions.

“The Adams Oshiomhole and Bola Tinubu (National Leader of the party and a former governor of Lagos State) faction is one. The El- Rufai (governor of Kaduna State), Amaechi (Minister of Transportation), Badaru (governor of Jigawa State) and others is another. The Presidency itself is one faction.

“The Presidency faction is divided into three sub-factions with three different people sponsoring them. Technically, before the death of Chief of Staff Abba Kyari, it used to be five sub-factions. I saw this coming.”

He added that wisdom is needed to rock the party.

“Unless there is wisdom, and perseverance is applied, they will never come together. Just like water and palm oil, they will never meet.

“It will be a fight-to-the-finish for the soul of the party because whosoever controls the executive would produce the presidential candidate of the party in 2023.”

Vanguard

