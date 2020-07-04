Face challenges of governance, PDP replies APC over Hushpuppi comment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to deal with the challenge of governance rather than dissipating energy associating its chieftains with the alleged internet fraudster, Raymond Abbas Igbalode popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The ruling party had in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, tasked PDP chieftains, particularly former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Senator Dino Melaye to explain the nature of their relationship with the internet kingpin who has since been arrested and extradited to the United States of America for trial.

Responding on behalf of the party however, deputy national publicity secretary, Diran Odeyemi asked the APC to go the whole distance in assisting investigating authorities to establish “the relationship” without further delay.

“The APC should assist the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, to establish the relationship they are talking about.

“When has it become a crime for people to be photographed together? And since it appears they know more than other Nigerians, they should speak up now without delay.

“Is this a plot to divert attention from the mindless killings going on across the country under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari?

“What has the ruling party to say about its mismanagement of the economy which has brought about untold hardship in the country?

“Have they delivered their promise to secure Nigerians and their properties, revamp the economy and fight corruption to a standstill? These are the questions they should provide answers to if they have a reckoning with their conscience,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

