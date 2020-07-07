Ezechi celebrates Okowa at 61st birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

The executive assistant to the Delta State Governor on youths, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi, Tuesday felicitated with the Delta state governor on his 61st birthday.

Disclosing this in a statement he personally signed, Ezechi said: “I on behalf of my family and prosperous youths of Delta State, I want to warmly felicitate with our dear father and epitome of empowerment, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State on the occasion of his 61st birth anniversary.

“Your Excellency sir, while we trust God for speedy perfection of health for you, your daughter and her Excellency the First Lady, we celebrate and honour a great exemplary leader, a peace loving and compassionate Governor whose devotion to the cause of our State and Nation, especially our youths is unquantifiable and epic !

“Ekwueme, you have been steadfast in defending the gains of our successful struggle to attain the best prosperous state in the Country, thereby making her, one of the best in Nigeria.

We celebrate you today and always.Happy birthday Your Excellency”.

