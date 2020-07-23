Eyitayo Jegede emerges Ondo PDP governorship candidate, defeats deputy governor, Ajayi

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

IN a keenly contested governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo state, the 2016 governorship candidate of the party Eyitayo Jegede SAN last night won the election.

Jegede who scored 888 votes defeated the deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi who scored 657 votes.

The former Vice Chairman of the party in the south west Dr Eddy Olafeso came third with 175 votes.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Dr Bode Ayorinde scored 95 votes while Banji Okunomo scored 90 votes.

A former commissioner, Sola Ebiseni polled 29 votes while Godday Erewa scored 14 votes.

The sorting of the ballot papers which started by 930pm ended 11: 17pm.

Two thousand one hundred and eleven delegates decided the fate of the eight aspirants.

Six of the aspirants came from the same senatorial district while Jegede and Ayoride are from the central and Northern senatorial district.

Chairman of the election committee, governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who announced the the result said that Jegede won the keenly contested election.

Ugwuanyi said that 64 ballot papers were voided.

The election was hold at the lnternational Culture and Event Centre, the Dome, in Akure the state capital.

Other aspirants congratulated the winner after announcement of the results.

They promised to work for the party.

Vanguard

