The Africa Educational Management and Leadership Forum, a front line educational conference in Africa will, on July 17, bring together some of the best minds in and outside the education sector to discuss possible solutions to challenges facing the educational system in the African continent.

Top education experts expected to speak at the forum to be held in Lagos include Dr. Aderemi Oladele, Senior Research Officer, Permanent Delegation of Nigeria to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO.

Others are Founder and Lead Analyst, 3psmars International, who will be delivering the keynote address from Paris, France; Ms. Abra Stoakley, Head of School/CEO, Grange School, Lagos; Mrs. Adetokunbo Matilukuro, Head of School, Corona School, Lekki, and Mrs. Okeyinfu Ajayi, ED, Busy Mind Centre and Soundview Consulting.

Other notable speakers on education in Africa are Ms. Ronke Posh Adeniyi, Director, Le Poshe School, Ikoyi; Mrs. Esther Muchiri-Wamai, Special Needs Education Expert, Kenya Community Learning Centre; Mr. Johnson Abbaly, President, Achievers Consortium International and Founder, Successor Generation Community and Mr. Adeleke Adesina, Director, The Rock Empire Group of Schools.

