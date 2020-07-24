Expect high speed broadband connectivity on Kano-Maiduguri highway soon – Fashola

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Pantami Commissions Six Digital Economy Projects

…Cause of Insurgency Not Limited to Pandemic – Zulum

…COVID19 Has Compelled Us Change – Zainab

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola says Nigerian resident along Kano-Maiduguri expressway will soon enjoy high speed broadband internet connectivity.

The Minister dropped the hint on Thursday at the Commissioning of six legacy digital economy projects by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami).

He explained that works were already at advance stage of the project execution which is to lay the broadband cable that connects between the 560 kilometre Kano and Maiduguri highway.

According to the minister, many parts of the road had been completed, with the lanes of many parts marked as well as the high way signages now completed.

When completed, Fashola said the whole residents on that axis will have very reliable connectivity for high speed internet access.

He said: ‘‘In the last two days, I have been involved in meetings to facilitate the successful execution of a contract to lay broadband cable across the Maiduguri – Kano expressway, a 560 km road network.

‘‘We have five different contractors there. We are at the last stages of starting the execution of that part of the contract. Many parts of the road had been completed, the lanes of many parts are marked, the high way signages are there.

‘‘The last mile now is to lay the broadband cable that connects between kano and Maiduguri. By the time we finish that, the whole of that axis will have very reliable connectivity for high speed internet access. Day by day, week by week month by month, the speed of our internet will grow, the quality of our services will improve and we will see the kind of Nigeria we all wish for,’’ said the Minister.

The excited Fashola, who described Pantami as a minister with infectious enthusiasm said that the Minister had shown the power of relative youthfulness in assisting the President to deliver on the promises he made to Nigerians.

‘‘I know what I see, I see the tomorrow that we are building today, and I know that it will be a better tomorrow. I have no doubt in my mind because of the way President Buhari is committed without reservation to delivery on infrastructure.

‘‘There is hardly any public statement he made without first focusing on infrastructure. It gives me pleasure to see that something is being done not only in Kaduna but in Katsina as it is being done in my state in Lagos. Block by block, centre by centre, state by state, zone by zone, the digital footprint and master plan in this country will be executed. It is not something that you will deliver like a light switch.

‘‘For those who think, nothing is being done, connectivity is not there, little by little, the building blocks are already being laid,’’ said Fashola.

Unveiling the projects, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, said he decided to restrict the activities of the ministry to policy drive and supervision in other to enhance efficient service delivery and to entrench synergy among parastatal under the ministry.

He explained that the six projects to be commissioned had direct bearing with the 8 pillars of the National Digital Policy for Digital Nigeria unveiled by President Buhari on November 28th, 2019.

As part of the policy implementation, Pantami said over 33,000 Nigerians had so far enrolled into the NITDA Academy programmed since inception.

With the academy powered by IBM, Microsoft, Huawei, Oracle, etc, participants would acquire quality skills on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, 5G and IoT, which forms part of their promotion of digital skills.

He said another area the Ministry is providing digital skills is in the area of hi-tech, agriculture.

‘‘We feel there is need for our agriculture to be integrated into the digital sector, so that we can enhance the efficiency of the sector.’’

The Minister further underscored the need for us to engage our youths and reorient them more on skills acquisition rather than certificate, insisting that gone are the days when certificate dictates the pace for development. For him, certificate should only be a way to validate the skills we acquire.

In his remarks, the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulu, who was the Chairman of the occasion said ‘‘the root of cause of insurgency in Nigeria is not limited to pandemic, poverty, illiteracy, poor infrastructure, poor economic infrastructure, climate change, drug abuse but unemployment among others.’’

He noted that the six projects to be commissioned in the country will no doubt create employment, opportunities to our teeming youths, thereby stimulating economic growth and active growth of our GDP of our country.

‘‘The activities of the ministry of Communications and Digital Economy are not known to all of us. The minister gingered the performance of his ministry that made it possible for him to achieve a lot during his short stay as the minister of communications and Digital Economy. He has done well with the support of his lieutenants. Is an attestation that he has good lieutenants,’’ the Governor said.

In her own remarks, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed admitted that the COVID19 pandemic has compelled us to change the way we do things, as most of our works now are being done digitally.

Zaibnab, who was delighted with the effort being put in place by Pantami said governance did not suffer much during the pandemic because of the adoption of digital means of doing things.

She said, ‘‘Our work did not suffer much because we were able to use digital means to work. Whether we like it or not, disruptive technologies are here, it is either we adjust and embrace them or we will be left behind. This event is expanding the frontiers of digital economy across the country, enabling us to rapidly expand the digital economy all over the country.

‘‘These will help our youths to expand their intellectual curiosity, aid learning and enhance the delivery of several services for the people. We have the need to encourage the Communications and Digital Economy Ministry to do more of such projects so that our teaming youths eager to embrace new technology will have the opportunity to so embrace the technology to advance their future to develop as entrepreneurs and to themselves be employers of labour through the embracing of digital technology.’’

The six projects commissioned by the minister include: IT Hub in ABU, Zaria, IT Hub in UNILAG, the NCC Emergency Communications Centre, Kaduna, NIGCOMSAT North West Regional Office, Kaduna, IT Hub in Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwolo and IT Community Centre Hub, Daura.



