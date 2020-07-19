Ex-Rangers Intl icon, Paul Obiakor down with heart disease, needs N5m help

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom,

A football coach and former player of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, Paul Obiakor is lying critically ill with a cardiovascular disease which requires urgent medical attention.

Obiakor is admitted at the Heartland Cardiovascular Consultants in Asokoro area, Abuja.

According to Obiakor who was a member of the 1984-Nigerian league winning Rangers squad that had the likes of Ikechukwu Ofoje, Jude Agada, Felix Chukwuma, Kingsley Onye, among others, he needed urgent surgery and the hospital is asking for N5 million Naira to commence treatment.

He spoke with our reporter yesterday. “I have a heart enlargement problem. After going to the hospital in Anambra State, they referred me to Heartland Cardiovascular Consultants here in Abuja. As I got to Abuja, after a series of tests, they found out that I had low heart pressure, meaning the heart is so weak that it cannot carry out its functions anymore. It is that serious,” he said.

Continuing, Obiakor said, “the only remedy, according to the doctor, is to implant a CRTB in me. After a series of tests and buying drugs, I just realised that I don’t have enough money on me again. The CRTB device will cost N5 million. From where will I get that kind of money to pay.

As a footballer who retired in the 1980s, from where can I get that kind of money to settle the hospital bill.?” he asked helplessly, from his hospital bed.

“It’s making me feel very weak.

I can’t trek at all and I am emaciating and losing weight rapidly. The doctor said it is very urgent. If there was money they would have commenced operation Monday (today). As I speak with you, I am feeling very weak.”

Obiakor told our reporter that he had been battling with the disease since 2016 when it was first discovered at a cardiovascular centre in Anambra state.

Dr Onye Achilihu of the Heartland Cardiovascular Consultants confirmed to Sports Vanguard that “Obiakor’s problem is very serious. His heart is very large and weak and the problem with a weak heart is that the patient cannot survive any cardiac arrest. We need to implant a special kind of device, the CRBT in him to correct the abnormally. That will cost N5 million naira.”

As part of our corporate social responsibility, Sports Vanguard urges anyone who wishes to help Paul Obiakor to reach him on 08035400891

Vanguard

