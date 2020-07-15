Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

Gunmen, Tuesday night, invaded a private residence in Gudi the home town of the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, in Akwanga Local Government of Nasarawa State, killed one and kidnapped the elder brother of ex-Minister of Information, Labaran Maku.

Also kidnapped are a Nigeria Immigration Service officer, Salisu Usman, and his wife.

A witness, who spoke on account of anonymity, said the gunmen stormed the town in their numbers at about 9p.m., firing sporadically to scare the youths of the area who had wanted to resist the invasion.

ALSO READ:

According to the eyewitness, one person was killed in the attack which reportedly lasted for hours.

The eyewitness said: “They besieged the house, which is near the railway crossing, gained access and kidnapped an officer of Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, Salisu Usman and his wife at 9p.m.”

Contacted, Comptroller of Immigration in Nasarawa State, Zainab Lawal, confirmed the incident.

According to Zainab, “a Nigeria Immigration Officer, Superintendent Salisu Usman, and his wife were abducted at gunpoint and his sister was shot dead by the gunmen.”

Attempts to get the reaction of the police in the state proved abortive as the police spokesman, ASP Ramhan Nansel, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: