Ex-LASIMRA boss, Jide Odekunle, dies of COVID-19 complications in Lagos

By Chioma Obinna

Immediate past General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency, LASIMRA, Chief Jide Odekunle, during the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in Lagos State is dead. He was said to have died at age 53 of COVID-19 complications.

A top government official who confirmed this to Vanguard said late Odekunle died of COVID-19 complications at the Onikan isolation centre.

The source also stated that his death came as a rude shock to his family and friends in the state.

Odekunle was a 1989 computer science graduate of the University of Ibadan. He had a distinguished career in sales and marketing and held senior management positions in several multinationals including Schlumberger Omnes, GS Telecom, Suburban Telecom, Nera Microwave and Ceragon Networks.

He LAMISRA, General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency, LASIMRA, an agency responsible for the regulation of utility infrastructure in public spaces, for four years. Vanguard also gathered that late Odekunle was also the former secretary of the Ikoyi Club.

He was until his death the Bobagunwa of Egbaland.

