Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Ex-LASIMRA boss, Jide Odekunle, dies of COVID-19 complications in Lagos

On 6:59 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Ex-LASIMRA boss, Jide Odekunle, dies of COVID-19 complications in Lagos

By Chioma Obinna

Immediate past General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency, LASIMRA, Chief Jide Odekunle, during the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in Lagos State is dead. He was said to have died at age 53 of COVID-19 complications.

A top government official who confirmed this to Vanguard said late Odekunle died of COVID-19 complications at the Onikan isolation centre.

The source also stated that his death came as a rude shock to his family and friends in the state.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Lagos to charge face mask defaulters to court

Odekunle was a 1989 computer science graduate of the University of Ibadan. He had a distinguished career in sales and marketing and held senior management positions in several multinationals including Schlumberger Omnes, GS Telecom, Suburban Telecom, Nera Microwave and Ceragon Networks.

He LAMISRA, General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency, LASIMRA, an agency responsible for the regulation of utility infrastructure in public spaces, for four years. Vanguard also gathered that late Odekunle was also the former secretary of the Ikoyi Club.

He was until his death the Bobagunwa of Egbaland.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!