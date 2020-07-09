Ex-Chelsea playmaker Kakuta rejoins boyhood club Lens

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Chelsea attacking midfielder Gael Kakuta has agreed to join his former club Lens, the newly-promoted Ligue 1 side announced on Thursday.

DR Congo international Kakuta, 29, who came through the Lens academy before joining the Blues as a teenager, will join his new outit on loan for the season from Amiens.

“Here’s where it all started. I always wanted to play for Lens’ first team. It was my childhood dream,” Kakuta said in a club statement.

He failed to help his parent side avoid the drop to Ligue 2 despite scoring two goals and making five assists last term.

His deal at the four-time French champions includes an option to buy.

Lens return to the top-flight next term after relegation in 2015.

VANGUARD

