Ex-Borno Gov, Sheriff storms APC National Secretariat

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A former Governor of Borno state, Ali Modu Sheriff on Thursday evening paid a surprise visit to the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, in what sources said is part of his resolve to contest for the office of the national chairman of the party.

There were indications last weekend that some forces loyal to Sheriff within the party were scheming to get the National Executive Committee NEC of the party to tinker with the zoning formula, in which case the office of the National Chairman would be zoned to the North ahead of the Party’s national convention.

Sheriff arrived at the secretariat in a black G-wagon at about 4.15 pm on Thursday, however declined to speak on his mission and left at about 4:30 pm having met with one of the members of the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

The former Borno governor was a founding member of the APC but had ditched the party for the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and went on to emerge as its acting National Chairman before his eventual ouster by the courts and consequent return to the APC.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the party, Amb. Dagogo Fubara, who is positioning himself to become the National Youth Leader of the party said it would be in great to have a northern APC Chairman to make powershift easier in 2023.

“This will put paid to speculations that the North is keen on holding on to the Presidency. If the North produces the National chairman of the party who will most likely be there for four years, it means the South will naturally produce our presidential candidate which is good for the party”.

Vanguard

