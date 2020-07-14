Ex-agitators laud FG for cleansing Presidential Amnesty Programme

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

ASABA—Members of the Third Phase Ex-agitators Leaders of Thought, yesterday, commended the Federal Government for taking a bold step in streamlining the operations of the office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

A statement after the general meeting of the association at Uwheru, Ughelli North LGA, Delta State, by Laurence Wazolo, National Chairman, the ex-agitators said, they had times without number expressed their opposition to the previous leadership and queried the way and manner funds were disbursed and how several ex-agitators had been short-changed.

The statement said, “While we are indeed extremely grateful to Mr President for setting up a high powered committee, with forthright and astute gentlemen to investigate the functions of the programme that will swiftly look into all the petitions and prayers raised by the aggrieved ex-agitators and prefer meaningful and lasting solutions since we cannot continue living like refuges in Abuja

“We use this medium to thank the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mr President and the Committee saddle with the responsibility of unearthing the inconsistencies and irregularities that characterized the previous leadership.

“We strongly hope that their findings would bring the needed change that would bring smiles to the faces of the ex-agitators as some of the evidence before us, is that some of those, whose accounts were locked by the previous leadership have been re-opened and their salaries paid, with the assurance of being paid their arrears in due course.’’

“With the re-opening of the accounts of so many, we do not need to be told that, the Presidential Committee on Amnesty is working and doing a good job as astute gentlemen entrusted by Mr President to deliver the yearnings of the ex-agitators.

“These glaring evidence is as a result of the persistent agitations of third phase Ex-agitators’ leaders of thought, our struggle is noted by the Presidency, National Security Adviser and all those concerned. This is a clear indication that the struggle is not for rascality, but for a purpose in which we all stood for.

“In view of the struggle, we attended a seminar at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on January 6, 2020, organised by the PAP, where a gave a keynote address wherein I publicly raise the issue of our slots and other concerning matters extensively deliberated upon and commitment were made to attend to same.

“One of the highly respected leaders, Pastors Wilson Reuben, the peoples general, solicited on our behalf that both parties, i.e. the government and the ex-agitators should play their own part of the agreement without delay.”

