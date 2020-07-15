Eurasiatic intellectual tyranny across Black Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Justice Faloye

There is a persistent intellectual, cultural and spiritual slavery among original Africans; the Niger-Congo ethnolinguistic, despite the breaking of our physical chains of slavery many years ago. Academic and cultural leaders are forced to stick to the historical version of their colonizers.

You won’t believe the pressure placed on the Ooni of Ife, the Supreme cultural and spiritual custodian of Yorubas, the largest and most prosperous group, simply for publicly admitting the obvious cultural and genetic linkage between Yoruba and Igbo, backed with DNA evidence and oral history. Some professors both at home and in abroad have queried why he deviated from the Pan-tribalism standalone version.

When ASHE Foundation quoted the Obi of Onitsha’s statement that Igbo, at a point in time was in Ife, as Igbo originated from Ife since there was no evidence of coming from elsewhere, the palace as well as other Ezes were attacked by Eurocentric scholars for ‘subjecting or selling out’ to Yorubas and departing from the European induced Pan tribalism Waka Alone version.

When Ashe foundation presented DNA figures and the well accepted Bantu Migration Theory to the Royal Court of ‘Aku Uka’ of Wukari, the cultural center of Kwararafa Confederacy, now known as the Middlebelt, it was noted that despite the evidence giving the Jukun wider cultural relevance all the way to South Africa, the royal Court had to stick to the official standalone version of coming from the Middle East.

Also, the Igalas royal Court would rather be tied to Egypt Pharaohs and glamor of pyramids that started just five to ten thousand years ago than proudly be identified as the world’s second oldest group.

They and other Original Africans would rather be number 124 to Oyinbo that just evolved less than 8,000yrs ago than for them to be number 2 to Yoruba or their neighboring tribe that evolved 50,000yrs ago. Whereas if they dare make those claims in public in Egypt or Israel, they would be rebuked.

The global comparative DNA study showed the highest DNA value to be Yorubas 93.2% followed by Igala 93.1%, Igbo 92%, Gwari 89.5%, Kongo 90.7% as the figures fall as you move down to South Africa.

The Original African groups started 87,000 years, created the world’s first religion and knowledge bank, spread civilization out of Niger-Benue Valley to the Nile Valley, with the first king called Ori in Ethiopia in 4470BC before going down to build the pyramids in Egypt, spreading civilization based on Ifa all the way to Southern China.

Yes we Original Africans whose language was still very much the same built Egypt but we and human civilization evolved from the Southern Nigerian coast. Now instead of the core of Original African civilization of South and Middlebelt coming together to proudly uplift their culture, they point to Ethiopia Afroasiatic Christianity that overthrew Ifa, and point to Egypt as their origin.

This is a case of the old calling the young Baba because of his big car and wallet. This poverty mentality in our culture is the foundation of our poverty mentality in all aspects of life especially in politics, whereby instead of building our own Original African powerbase on our cultural linkages, we prostitute ourselves to the Northern Afroasiatic civilization for power.

The question is why do we act in this self hating self destructive divisive way, and the answer lies in Karl Marx Social Reproduction Theory that shows that generational failure is keyed into our institutions, especially those created and guided by our oppressors and colonizers and their local agents.

There is continued institutional pressure on our cultural and academic leadership to stick to what their ‘ancestors’ claimed starting from the 1500s European disruptions, and erase from our memories tens of thousands of years of history before then.

A Eurocentric historic version was crafted and institutionalized by European academicians in the 1800s to justify the enslavement and inhuman treatment of Black Africans by whitewashing the Original African civilization and our contributions to human civilization.

Their fellow Abrahamic cultural imperialists, the Arabic imperialists and their clerics, had started the cultural disorientation in Bornu from around 1000BC, then in Daura in 1400s when the labelled all Original Africans as Banza Bakwai, eventually leading to the lost of the Original African cultural identity across the Northern Nigeria and the wider Sahel, turning the people into Afroasians.

The European exploitation of Original Africans was not only limited to our physical slavery and toiling on American plantations, but exploitation of our cultural and knowledge bank. Our knowledge of medicine and vaccination that formed the foundations of modern Western medicine was stolen through Maximus, a West African slave, by his master Cotton Maher that used the gleaned knowledge to write America’s first scientific book, The Christian Philosopher.

Like with this theft that started the scientific approach to medicine, all aspects of Original African knowledge was converted, exploited without compensation or even mere acknowledgement. Infact a few hundreds years later, their Eurocentric African scholars saw to the banning of the Soponna cult.

Abrahamic history and academia set out to denigrate Original African knowledge and history across Africa to bred cultural disorientation and political disunity. They prevented the dissemination of our true and full history that linked the continuum of dialects that form the Niger Congo ethnolinguistic family. Instead they made all African history to be linked to the Middle East or Eastern half of Africa.

They focused on archeological evidences that was not universal in application due to the acidic rainforests and moving sand dunes of West Africa that dissolved Skeletons or buried them too deep; therefore, incapable of providing a comparative analysis of all ethnic groups history.

Despite all, conventional studies show that no tribe jumped over others and went to settle a thousand miles away with no cultural relationships. Pan Tribalism was fostered with the Waka Alone historical accounts that blinded Original Africans to their strategic cultural partners needed to free the Original African civilization.

Without a strong united political platform based on Original African cultural linkages, Original Africans could only stand on foreign exploitative powerbases that made them sell out their people to advance their political careers and fatten their pockets.

In the Churches, enlightened clergymen that rightly understood the Original African cultural sphere were hounded out. In academia, professors and academicians could only progress if they pushed the Eurocentric perspective, and earned additional income through research grants sabbatical studies and invitations to conferences.

They were the Vanguard of White supremacy and the disorientation of Original African culture. They pushed nonsensical thesis that Original Africans had no history, philosophy or history before the advent of the European.

Western and Islamic foundations continue to pump financial and media resources to empower their cultural enslaved scholars to carry out intellectual tyranny to promote their defeatist and divisive perspectives. This is a problem that can’t be resolved with demonstrations or protests, but with money. Original African leadership have to pump funds into Afrocentric scholarship. Who pays the piper dictates the tune.

Over $2.7b was invested into the Human Genome Project which researched the complete human tree and out genetic relations. At its inception, it was believed that it would reveal the oldest ethnic group, but when it was found out that Yoruba and the Original African civilization evolved in Southern Nigeria, Christian scientists insisted that the results shouldn’t be released because it would shake mainstream beliefs systems of Christianity/Islam.

It was much later that we heard snippets of information of the racist leadership of the study conducted under Francis Collins. It became obvious that they won’t be using their billions to fund an Original African cultural revolution away from the Waka Alone mode to that of a united Africa that could repel Abrahamic cultural imperialism.

Original Africans need to not only invest in research but also media propagation. Rather than run from confrontations and let the cultural disunity continue to arrest our economic and political advancement, ASHE Foundation following 20yrs of research has decided to put up the One Billion Naira Eden Challenge to encourage those who have contrary DNA evidence to those stated above to step forward to resolve it once and for all.

ASHE Foundation board of trustees board is composed of all the paramount monarchs of all major Original African ethnic groups, so we are assured of fair play.

