Etebo, Getafe keep Champions League hopes alive

Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles midfielder Etebo Oghenekaro started on the bench as Getafe secured a hard-fought 2 – 1 win over Real Sociedad.

The Nigerian midfielder was a 68th-minute substitute and received a yellow card a moment later for dangerous play.

Getafe was far from their incredible form at the beginning of the season, but they finally secured a win at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez for the first time after COVID-19 break. Jaime Mata was the hero as he bagged a brace to help wrestle a point away from visiting Real Sociedad.

The Spanish striker scored the first of his brace in the 20th minutes, but Adnan Januzaj canceled out the advantage earlier in the second half. Mata however scored the winner for Getafe from the penalty spot with seven minutes left to play.

Meanwhile former Warri Wolves midfielder, Etebo is yet to add to the lone goal he scored against Eibar this season.

The win means Getafe’s hope of featuring in next season’s UEFA Champions League is alive, they are fifth on the table, two points behind Sevilla who occupied the last champions league spot.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: