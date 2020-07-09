Essay competition: Unicaf offers university scholarships to 3 Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

UNICAF Nigeria, an online degree awarding university, has offered a master’s degree scholarship to three Nigerians for winning an essay competition. The scholarship was as a result of the candidates taking part in the essay competition tagged, ‘Is online learning the future of education?’

The first winner, Chinelo Dike-Okonkwo, was awarded a full scholarship for a Master’s degree of her choice with Unicaf University through online delivery, plus $300 in cash. Dike-Okonkwo thanked Unicaf and Unicaf University for the opportunity to earn a Master’s degree online at no cost and without having to give up work, or move away from home.

The second winner, Eze Cornelius Chidiebere, received 80 percent scholarship for a Master’s degree with the University and $200 cash prize. He said: “I feel deeply honoured and elated for this remarkable recognition and the amazing opportunity of a scholarship for an online Master’s degree. I want to extend my gratitude to Unicaf and to the panel of judges that critiqued my work and found it worthy of this great privilege.”

The third prize winner, Oyafemi Toluwalase Augustine won a 75 percent scholarship with the university including a tablet.

