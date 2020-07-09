Breaking News
Translate

Essay competition: Unicaf offers university scholarships to 3 Nigerians

On 3:08 amIn Education, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

scholarships

UNICAF Nigeria, an online degree awarding university, has offered a master’s degree scholarship to three Nigerians for winning an essay competition. The scholarship was as a result of the candidates  taking part in the essay competition tagged, ‘Is online learning the future of education?’

The first winner, Chinelo Dike-Okonkwo, was awarded a full scholarship for a Master’s degree of her choice with Unicaf University through online delivery, plus $300 in cash. Dike-Okonkwo thanked Unicaf and Unicaf University for the opportunity to earn a Master’s degree online at no cost and without having to give up work, or move away from home.

The second winner, Eze Cornelius Chidiebere, received 80 percent scholarship for a Master’s degree with the University and $200 cash prize. He said: “I feel deeply honoured and elated for this remarkable recognition and the amazing opportunity of a scholarship for an online Master’s degree. I want to extend my gratitude to Unicaf and to the panel of judges that critiqued my work and found it worthy of this great privilege.”

READ ALSO:Kenya, US launch talks on free trade agreement

The third prize winner, Oyafemi Toluwalase Augustine won a 75 percent scholarship with the university including a tablet.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!