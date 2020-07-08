Ereyitomi salutes Okowa at 61, wishes him good health

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal House of Representatives member representing Warri Federal Constituency, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has felicitated with the Governor of Delta State, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa as he marks his 61st birthday anniversary

Ereyitomi extolled Governor Okowa saying ” your exemplary selflessness, dedication to the development of Delta State, hard work, speaks volumes to your successful journey as a politician who wants all to feel the government peacefully in all sides of the state. ”

He added that Okowa is a visionary leader whose style of leadership has brought hope, trust, peace in his administration of the state as a Governor since he was inaugurated May 29, 2015, to date and will leave good legacies for his predecessors to follow after he leaves office.

The lawmaker who is also the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, noted that Deltans are blessed by the resolve and commitment of Dr. Okowa to add value to lives of Deltans through the various life-changing prosperity For All Deltans programs including the PPSP, Micro-Credit Scheme for medium business, STEP, YAGEP as well as the harvest of projects across the three senatorial zones and federal constituencies in the state, noting that Warri federal constituency is all happy celebrating the governor.

Ereyitomi salutes the courage of Okowa in carrying out meaningful development projects across all parts of the state, he enjoined members of Warri constituency as well as all Deltans and other sons and daughters of the state in the diaspora to celebrate and wish the governor and the Delta first family good health, God’s direction to continually succeed.

