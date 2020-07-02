Ereyitomi prays for Okowa, wife others

Kindly Share This Story:

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has prayed for the quick recovery for the Delta Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Edith, and daughter who have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi sent his prayers to Governor Okowa and his wife and expressed confidence that they would defeat the virus and come out triumphant.

The lawmaker described the COVID 19 pandemic as worrisome racing and ravaging the world assuring that it will be a fight to win as time goes, even as the government at the federal level is easing the lockdown.

Ereyitomi commended the number one family of Delta State for making it open and transparent for all Deltans to be aware of the COVID 19 as it is real and requires testing by anyone who feels sick to know their status.

Ereyitomi who is also the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, commended Governor Okowa on his determination in battling COVID 19 in Delta State as well as provision and investment on infrastructure in the state making sure those tested positive to the virus are given the best Medicare across the treatment and isolation centres in Delta.

He prayed for the urgent recovery of the Governor, his wife, daughter as well as the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, and the Information Commissioner, Charles Aniagwu who both have contracted the virus for their speedy recovery as possible.

While enjoining people to go for early testing if they feel unwell, Ereyitomi explained that COVID 19 is not a death sentence hence people should make themselves available to go for testing and after that further treatment continues if they test positive.

He advised members of his constituency and Deltans to adhere strictly to the COVID Nineteen Protocol as set out by Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control , NCDC which include regular washing of hands with the use of sanitizer , wearing of face mask, social distancing as well as avoiding crowded places among others in order to be safe.

