Enugu records 80 new COVID-19 cases, as Nigeria reaches 36,107

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Saturday, recorded 653 fresh confirmed cases of COVID-19, with Enugu State contributing 80; Nigeria’s total number is now 36,107.

In its daily report released, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, said the new cases were recorded in 27 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos is leading with Lagos-115, followed closely by three states of Kwara-85, Enugu-80 and FCT-78.

Others are Rivers-36, Ondo-35, Oyo-30, Katsina-28, Kaduna-19, Abia-19, Nasarawa-18, Plateau-17, Imo-16, Ogun-9, Ebonyi-9, Benue-9, Kano-9, Delta-8, Bauchi-7, Ekiti-6, Gombe-4, Bayelsa-4, Adamawa-4, Osun-4, Cross River-1,Yobe-1, Borno-1 and Zamfara-1.

Till date, Nigeria has recorded 35,107, 13, 938 discharged and 778 deaths.

