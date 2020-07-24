Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Enugu records 21 new COVID-19 cases

On 3:38 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

How Nigeria fails to meet 2 million target for COVID-19 testing

 

The Enugu State Government on Friday announced 21 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of the infection in the state to 726.

Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, the state’s Commissioner for Health, said this in a statement in Enugu.

He said that the confirmation of the new cases was contained in the update given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

READ ALSOPolice arrest 20 suspected cultists for alleged murder in A-Ibom community

Obi explained that out of the 21 new cases, 16 were confirmed on July 22, with the remaining five confirmed on July 23.

He gave the number of confirmed patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment as 338, adding that 371 had been discharged after two post-treatment tests, which came out negative, while 17 patients were confirmed dead.

The commissioner urged residents of the state to call 08182555550, 09022333833 or the NCDC number 080097000010, if they noticed any COVID-19 related symptom or knew anyone who might have developed the symptoms.

He advised residents to adhere strictly to all the NCDC precautionary measures, saying “COVID-19 is real.” (NAN)

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!