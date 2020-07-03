Enugu Justice didn’t die of COVID-19 — Sunny Ngwu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinenyeh Ozor

Chief Sunny Ngwu retired commissioner of police has described rumours making round in Nsukka local government area and Enugu state capital as false, unfounded and baseless that the revered justice of Enugu state High Court Fidelis Ngwu died after contracting killer coronavirus deadly disease.

CP Ngwu Rtd disclosed this in an interview with vanguard when our reporter visited to commiserate with him over the death of his elder brother, father, uncle, and chaplain of the Anglican Communion Nsukka diocese.

He said that rumours have been making round in the university town of Nsukka and Enugu state capital that Justice Ngwu died after contacting COVID-19 pandemic deadly disease, noting that such rumours should be disregarded as it is misleading, false and unfounded which amounts to tarnish the reputation and integrity the late justice built over the years as a legal practitioner and high Court judge of an unparalleled proportion in Enugu state.

The retired commissioner of police said that Justice Ngwu was down and battling with terminal kidney problem for the past six months ago and was aware that death could come anytime, adding that the late justice was prepared for his death as he was singing praises to the glory of God before he had the last breath at Niger foundation hospital, Enugu on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Chief Ngwu Rtd said that the entire family of the late justice would have been isolated by now if actually he died of coronavirus pandemic decease, explaining that purveyors of unfounded rumours over the death of the late justice were the unseen hands of the devil that never cared to go through the track records of the justice as a lawyer and high court judge.

He noted that burial arrangement would soon be announced after consultations with elders of Amaeze ancient kingdom in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state and called on those fanning rumours that the late justice died of COVID-19 pandemic to desist from it as the justice died a natural death to the glory of God creator of the universe.

