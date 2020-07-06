Enugu APC kicks against FG’s special works committee members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

MEMBERS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, have rejected the composition of the state selection committee for the federal government’s Extended Special Public Works Programme, under the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The public works programme is designed to pick 1,000 youths in each local government in the country for employment by the federal government.

The APC members are however crying blue murder that their members were not accommodated in the state committee that would be responsible for the selection of the 17,000 youths to be employed for the public works.

They allege that in the instead, members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, dominated the Enugu state list, with other vague members.

APC said that if the composition of the present committee is allowed to stand, its members in the state would be highly discouraged, the party ridiculed and denied standing in the state.

In separate petitions to the Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, the 2019 deputy governorship Candidate of APC in the state/deputy state Chairman of the party, Prince Gilbert Chukwunta and the party’s South East zonal organizing Secretary, Mr. Timothy Amah pleaded that the committee for Enugu state is recomposed.

“The Enugu committee is headed by Chief Gbazueagu N. Gbazueagu, a well-known staunch APGA candidate and PDP loyalist, who contested the last 2019 general elections senatorial seat for APGA under Enugu West zone. The deputy is an unknown individual who is not known in APC Enugu state.

“The composed list has no known APC member in the state. We have also observed that the other members are PDP youth leaders and members. The list contains only few inclusion outside the party line are two traditional rulers and one each of NURTW, CAN representative, NDE state coordinator and Nigeria supreme council for Islamic Affairs,” Amah noted.

Former Deputy Governorship candidate, Chukwunta, pleaded with Ngige to review the committee and approve that an APC Leader should be nominated to chair and lead the committee, so as not only to help APC youths in the state but also to help strengthen the party at the ward levels.

“APC members should be included in the committee to save our great party from being seen as a party in government but not in power in Enugu state and by extension in the South East. APC members should be involved in Federal Government Programmes in Enugu State so as to market our party for future elections,” Chukwunta pleaded.

The petitioners suggested that APC State Executive members, a man and a woman, should be represented in the composition of the expected reviewed list of the committee for Enugu state.

