English Premier League results, scorers ― collated

Premier League,

Collated English Premier League results on Wednesday:

Manchester City 5 (Jesus 10, Mahrez 21, Fernandez 58-og, D.Silva 66, Sterling 90+1) Newcastle 0

Sheffield United 1 (Egan 90+3) Wolves 0

West Ham 0 Burnley 1 (Rodriguez 38)

Brighton 1 (Trossard 45) Liverpool 3 (Salah 6, 76, Henderson 8)

Played Tuesday

Crystal Palace 2 (Zaha 34, Benteke 72) Chelsea 3 (Giroud 6, Pulisic 27, Abraham 71)

Watford 2 (Dawson 10, Welbeck 55) Norwich 1 (Buendia 4)

Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 21) Leicester 1 (Vardy 84)

Playing Thursday (1700 GMT unless stated)

Aston Villa v Manchester United (1915 GMT), Bournemouth v Tottenham, Everton v Southampton

