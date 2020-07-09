English Premier League results, scorers ― collated

Collated English Premier League results on Wednesday:
Manchester City 5 (Jesus 10, Mahrez 21, Fernandez 58-og, D.Silva 66, Sterling 90+1) Newcastle 0
Sheffield United 1 (Egan 90+3) Wolves 0
West Ham 0 Burnley 1 (Rodriguez 38)
Brighton 1 (Trossard 45) Liverpool 3 (Salah 6, 76, Henderson 8)
Played Tuesday
Crystal Palace 2 (Zaha 34, Benteke 72) Chelsea 3 (Giroud 6, Pulisic 27, Abraham 71)
Watford 2 (Dawson 10, Welbeck 55) Norwich 1 (Buendia 4)
Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 21) Leicester 1 (Vardy 84)
Playing Thursday (1700 GMT unless stated)
Aston Villa v Manchester United (1915 GMT), Bournemouth v Tottenham, Everton v Southampton
