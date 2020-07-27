End Southern Kaduna killings now – Group tells Buhari, El-rufai

Kindly Share This Story:

Concerned Nigerians, a pro-democracy and human rights group has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Kaduna state Governor, Mallam Nasir Elrufai to direct more serious measures that will immediately put an end to the killings in Southern Kaduna.

The group, in a press statement made available to journalists, said the continued attacks, killings and maiming of Southern Kaduna people by suspected herdsmen without what it described as “any meaningful intervention from the Federal and State governments is shocking and despicable.”

“We condemn in strong terms, the mindless killing of the indigenous people in Southern Kaduna over the past few weeks. All lives matter and we call on the Government of Nigeria and the governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir Elrufai to wake up to their civic responsibility in addressing the killings of civilians and bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice.”

“Enough of these senseless and mindless killings. The indigenous people of Southern Kaduna need a respite from all these killings and unrest in their villages.”

“Every citizen in Nigeria has a right to be protected by the government and the silence of the state and federal governments concerning the killings going on in Southern Kaduna speak volumes.”

The group’s convener, Deji Adeyanju expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and prayed God to grant the souls of all those that have been killed, eternal repose.

