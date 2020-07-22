Empowerment: FG disburses N3m to 300 women to boost SMEs in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disbursed N3million to 300 women in Oyo State to boost their businesses.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, who hailed from Oyo State, facilitated the disbursement to the 300 women in the state.

The disbursement to beneficiaries from Oyo Central and Oyo South Senatorial districts was done at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, on July 16 while those from Oyo North Senatorial district received theirs in Ogbomosho, on Tuesday, July 21.

Making the disbursement in Ibadan and Ogbomosho, in line with the COVID-19 guidelines, Mrs Olayinka Olayemi, Oyo State Coordinator, NDE, said the programme was under NDE’s Micro Enterprises Enhancement Scheme (MEES).

Olayemi said the empowerment was part of the Federal Government’s laudable programme across the country “being implemented by the NDE under the leadership of Dr Nasiru Ladan Argungu.”

She explained that the empowerment programme was designed to help the women start-up and expand their own businesses, adding that: “Thereby contributing to economic development and poverty reduction.

“It is imperative to stress that this disbursement is necessary to spur microeconomic growth and stability, especially when our micro-businesses are becoming more fragile due to the financial burden ensuing from the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the economy; which our women are mostly at the receiving end,” she asserted.

The NDE coordinator further disclosed that the 300 women were drawn across the 33 local government areas in the state.

The state coordinator said each of the beneficiaries would get the sum of N10,000 as financial support to start a micro business of her choice or expand on the existing one.

The NDE boss recalled that over 1000 women in the state had earlier benefited from the scheme since it commenced in December 2019, saying that testimonies from previous beneficiaries showed that they were doing well in their respective businesses.

Olayemi advised the beneficiaries to judiciously make use of the revolving loan and ensure good turnover for an appreciable opportunity in the future.

In his message at the occasion, Mr Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, urged the beneficiaries to see the loan as an opportunity to thrive in their respective businesses.

The minister who was represented at the occasion by the former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Olagunju Ojo, urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the money.

He posited that the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Mohammadu Buhari, meant well for Nigerians, especially the less privileged in the society.

He disclosed that more empowerment programmes would soon come the way of women and other less privileged in the state, urging the women to exercise patience with the Federal Government.

Mrs Grace Ayelagbe, Head, Small Scale Enterprises Department in NDE, used the occasion to guide the beneficiaries on better ways of doing businesses.

She urged the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the funds and engage in productive businesses.

She further disclosed that the directorate had various skill acquisition programmes, that could enable unemployed Nigerians, especially youths and women to get trained and be self-reliant instead of engaging in social vices.

Among the beneficiaries were Mrs Folake Salami from Oyo East Local Government Area, Olayinka Aderibigbe from Oluyole Local Government Area, Olawale Abiola from Ogbomosho South, Babalola Motunrayo from Surulere LGA, Oyindamola Osiufuwa from Oyo West Local Government Area and Alice Agboola from Orelope LGA

The beneficiaries, however, lauded the gesture and promised to make good use of the funds and repay on time for the benefit of others.

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, including the Women Leader, Mabel Williams, Segun Ajanaku, former lawmaker; Soji Eniade, former State Head of Service and Mrs Titilayo Fadahunsi – Special Assistant on Diaspora to Gov Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State witnessed the disbursement of the fund.

