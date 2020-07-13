Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

As coronavirus disease rages across the world, Emirates Airlines has introduced an air disinfecting mechanism, High-Efficiency Particulate Air Filters, HEPA, to ensure passengers breathe in uncontaminated air while on board.

Emirates released an infographic that explains how the newly-introduced HEPA works. The airline introduced this recently as part of its health and safety measures enhanced to protect and boost the confidence of travellers in the Post-COVID-19 era.

While travellers are on board, the cabin air is extracted into the air conditioning unit through HEPA. It removes 99.9 percent of microscopic particles like bacteria, viruses and fungi viruses from the cabin air.

The air is fully renewed every two to three minutes. This is as effective as the filters used in hospital theatres.

All installed HEPA filters are used during the flight. For instance, in the B777 aircraft, eight filters are installed, while in the A380 aircraft, about 18 or 19 filters (based on configuration) are installed.

The cleaned and filtered cabin air is mixed with fresh air drawn in from outside. The mixed air is circulated back into the cabin at the right pressure and temperature for passengers’ comfort.

Air circulates downwards from the ceiling to the floor to minimise the movement of particles along with the cabin. The air is completely changed every two to three minutes, even more frequently than in a hospital.

