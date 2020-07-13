Emir of Kano reappoints chief deposed by his late father

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has reappointed the traditional Chief, Aminu Babba Dan-Agundi (Sarkin Dawaki Maituta) deposed by his father, late Ado Bayero some 17 years ago.

It was gathered that Dan-Agundi, was deposed over alleged insubordination in 2003, but challenge the decision at the Court and lost the legal battle on June 5th, this year.

Meanwhile, in a letter dated 9th July, 2020 signed by the Deputy Secretary of Kano Emirate Council, Alhaji Sarki Waziri (Dan Rimin Kano), and addressed to Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, said the Emir, son of the late Bayero, reappointed Dan-Agundi.

A copy of the letter shows that Dan-Agundi was reappointed into a modified position, Sarkin Dawaki Babba and also a member of the Kano Emirate Council.

Similarly, he has also reappointed Sanusi Lamido Ado Bayero, his older brother as the new Wamban Kano.

Vanguard gathered that Mr Sanusi, had gone on self-exile to Abuja after his rival, Muhammadu Sanusi II, the former emir of Kano, defeated him in a bid to become the Kano emir after Bayero’s death in 2013.

