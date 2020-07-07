Embracing Technology Transformation in Africa; The Tech PR Conference You don’t want to Miss

Kindly Share This Story:



Phyllion Tech PR Conference is a convergence of players in the technology and communications ecosystem.

This conference will harp on technological transformation and reward worthy techpreneurs who have discovered innovative ways of solving problems in their environment.

Themed “Embracing Technology Transformation in Africa, What Next,” the event is slated for Friday, July, 17, 2020.

Divided into 3 sessions, one of the sessions, a panel session will be delivered by a fine crop of thought-led panelists across top technology firms in the country and moderated by a highly sought tech influencer.

A major highlight of the day is the pitch session which will see start-ups pitch their product solution to a panel of judges in the bid to secure an investment or support seed fund if found worthy. This simply means in a case where your pitch doesn’t meet the expectation of the pitch panel, you forfeit the grand prize of an investment.

The Phyllion Tech Conference is a 1-Day technology panel discussion aimed at awakening the consciousness of African business owners, the tech ecosystem and stakeholders to how technology can be leveraged to survive and thrive.

How much more technological transformation will Africa embrace? What is the responsibility does tech have in navigating us through the worrying times of the present global pandemic and how are we forging ahead as businesses and professionals?

Join in this special virtual discourse, listen to what thought leaders have to say about the future of technology in these delicate times.

If necessity is the mother of invention and technology is a universal enabler, preparing our universe for the day we become heavily dependent on technology to survive as an entity, is the day we become unperturbed in the face of any challenge.

You have never been in anything like this before and this isn’t a cheesy way of getting you to register. If you could see the future and view this event in your mind, you’d see the reason why clicking the link below might be the best decision you have ever taken in your tech journey.

See more information about the event, agenda and sessions all on the event website.

Register here to join the conference, we can’t wait to e-meet you.

