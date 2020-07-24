Embrace community policing to tackle crime, DIG tells officers

Kindly Share This Story:

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of South West Geo-political Zone, Leye Oyebade, has advised officers to key into the community policing initiative in order to reduce crime in the country.

Oyebade gave the advice in Ibadan on Thursday during his farmiliarisation tour of Oyo State Police Command.

The DIG said that it was only community policing that would help to reduce crime to the barest minimum level in the country.

He called on police officers to partner with traditional rulers, vigilance group members as well as hunters among other stakeholders to gather inteligence that would help to detect crime.

“That is why the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is saying we all have to key into community policing and understand its concept.

“Community policing is about partnering with the people, getting intelligence information from them and building on the information in order to prevent crime.

“You cannot continue to use the old policing strategy of arrest, investigation, it is now inteligence-depth policing,”Oyebade said.

He said that investigations should now be completed before making an arrest so as to be sure that the right suspect was being picked up.

The DIG called on officers to shun unnecessary detaining of suspect, adding that they must respect the rule of law and fundamental human rights of any suspect.

“Police with the fear of God and be mindful of any legal implications during investigation,” he said.

He also said there should no longer be over crowding of cells, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Guide yourself properly during this pandemic through the use of face mask, sanitiser, among others; it is when you are alive that you can arrest,”Oyebade said.

Earlier, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Nwachuckwu Enwonwu, had expressed appreciation to the DIG over the visit.

Enwonwu said that it was a privilege to listen to his advice and tap from his wealth of experience.

“It is a privilege to have him here today and some of us have tapped from his wealth of experience.

“His experience as Commissioner of Police when he was serving here clearly showed that he is a professional to the core and a teacher,”Enwonwu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the DIG also decorated some newly promoted officers in the command

