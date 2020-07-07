Embark on more COVID-19 testing, enlightenment, Lions Club tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Japhet Davidson

As part of measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Lions Clubs International has tasked the Federal Government to carry out more testing and embark on more enlightenment about the virus to the people, especially those in the rural areas.

It also advised the citizens to adhere to government and Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, protocols on the pandemic.

The Governor, District 404b-1 Lagos, Oluremi Lynda Odunmbaku, stated this while reeling out the agenda of the club for the year 2020 during her new year briefing in Lagos.

Odunmbaku, who pointed out the various interventions the club made in the world and in Nigeria to ameliorate the plight of people, said the measures were part of the club’s mission of serving the public.

According to Odunmbaku, who was flanked by Kayode Adejumo, Chief Protocol Officer, and Taiwo Owokalade, Head of Marketing, Communications and Publicity, stated that the district plans for 2020/2021 Lions Year will focus on the core projects and LCI global causes, members’ welfare package and excellence district administration.

She added: “Over the last 100 years, the kindness of Lions and Leos has multiplied across borders and continents.

“That’s why we’re uniting our global service around five areas of need and any area peculiar to our community with the hope of putting a smile on the face of humanity.”

She noted that these global causes which include diabetes, vision, environment, hunger relief and childhood cancer, present significant challenges to humanity, and “we believe it’s our turn to meet them.

“On diabetes, which is the signature cause of Lions and Leos around the world, this year Lions Club will complete the Diabetes Centre at Igando General Hospital, and screen and treat over 100,000 people.”

Other areas include the completion of Dialysis Centre at State Hospital Ibadan, Oyo State, through a grant from Lions Club Foundation, LCIF, the completion of the Lions Eye Hospital at Badagry, Lagos through donations from clubs, partners and a possible grant from Lions Club International Foundation, LCIF.

The club will also build a befitting District 404 B1 Secretariat equipped with technology advancement like webinar, online survey, website, social media presence and database for District 404B1 members.

There will also be life insurance scheme, health insurance scheme, a travel savings scheme, Lions D404B 1 Co-operative, legal scheme and Lions Cooperate Partnership benefits.

Vanguard

