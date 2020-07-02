Ekiti First Lady to speak at media women forum Webinar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Yetunde Arebi

The First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi will on Saturday speak at a webinar on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) organized by Media Women Forum, in partnership with Women Radio (91.7).

With the theme: ‘’Blame the Perpetrator, Not the Victim”.

According to a statement signed by Toro Oladapo, the webinar is aimed at examining the argument in some quarters that actions of victims of domestic violence and much gender-based violence, might have given rise to such aggression.

The webinar which will hold on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 6.p.m. will also focus on the roles and responsibilities of the citizenry in protecting victims of GBV.

Media Women Forum comprises senior female media professionals within and outside Nigeria.

Vanguard

