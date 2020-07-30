Breaking News
Translate

EID EL KABIR PRAYERS: Borno orders restriction of vehicles, Horses, Donkeys

On 5:00 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Four out of the 50 people arrested in the early hours of July 18 at a night club in Ilorin by the Kwara Technical Committee on COVID-19 have tested positive for the virus. The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 in the state, Dr Femi Oladiji, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ilorin. “I have been formally informed that four persons have been confirmed to be COVID-19 positive and they have been informed based on the telephone numbers they submitted,” Oladiji said. He said that the affected persons had been contacted although they were yet to be taken to the isolation centre. “If you are told about your result, it is left for you to come or not, we can’t force you. There are so many people out there that are carriers. “If we have not gone to arrest them, they would have been going about their normal lives. “The best thing actually at this stage is preventive measures, the thing is so rampant and at the rate at which it is increasing, we can’t hold anybody down except those that have symptoms. “If you have symptoms, you have to seek medical attention, if you don’t have symptoms, you will believe nothing is wrong with you. “On the issue of spreading or not spreading, we emphasise on preventive measures,” Oladiji said. He maintained that majority of the cases in Kwara were asymptomatic. “We have changed our strategy; so it is only when you have symptoms that you can visit us, if you don’t have symptoms, you self isolate at home,” Oladiji said. Oladiji said an holding area at the Sobi Isolation Centre provides a walk in free testing facility in addition to that of the Ministry of Health. “This was what contributed to the sudden surge as people are now more conscious and more aware. “We usually announce that you can get tested at will free of charge,” Oladiji said. He warned Nigerians to stop being lackadaisical about the pandemic, noting that COVID-19 had continued on its rampaging run. “I laugh at some people’s ignorance of the virus when they said that the state is just increasing the numbers to get more money. “As I speak to you, two people are on danger list and we are praying that they survive. ” Our people should stop being ignorant and believe that COVID-19 is real,” Oladiji added. (NAN)
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Following the anticipated celebrations for the Eid El Kabir Sallah slated to take place on Friday 31st July, 2020, the Borno State Police Command has ordered for restriction of vehicular movement to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Also, Tricycles popularly known as Keke Napep, bicycles, wheelbarrows, Horses, Donkeys and Camels were restricted for movement from 6 am to 12noon when worshippers might have finished their prayers at various praying grounds in Jere Local Government Area and Maiduguri Metropolis.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Deputy Director Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yakubu Mohammed in a press statement.

He said, “In view of the forthcoming 2020 Eid El-Kabir celebrations, the Command wishes to reiterate its commitment to ensuring hitch-free sallah celebration.

“In pursuance, therefore, residents of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area are hereby informed that there will be restriction of vehicular movement.

“The restriction will affect all motor vehicles, tricycles, bicycles, wheelbarrows, Horses, Donkeys and Camels etc.

“Duration is from 6am to 12 noon of 31st July 2020 when worshippers might have finished their prayers.

READ ALSO: Boy in ‘calm down’ viral video inspires Sanwo-Olu’s special Sallah message to Lagosians

“Worshippers are therefore advised to pray at praying grounds nearest their homes. They are equally advised to arrive early at their respective praying grounds for security screening to avoid eleventh-hour rush/stampede.

“It is pertinent to state that no bags, weapons, or sharp objects of any kind will be allowed into the praying grounds.

“Parents/Guardians are reminded to be mindful of their children/wards at the praying grounds to avoid incidents of missing persons.

“More than this, owing to the ravaging Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic, worshippers are advised to wear their face masks, and to observe social distance and other safety measures stipulated by recognized government health authorities failure of which, they may not be allowed into the Eid Praying grounds.

“Worshippers are by this notice advised to cooperate with security agencies deployed to the praying grounds, as this is one of the many measures adopted by the Command to ensure their safety before, during and after the prayers”. The statement said.

While wishing the Moslem faithful a happy Eid El- Kabir celebrations across the state, the Command urges members of the public to continue to be security-conscious and to report all suspicious persons, activities or objects to the police or other relevant security agencies, as the Command is ever ready to deal with any situation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!