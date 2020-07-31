Kindly Share This Story:

Describe perpetrators as enemies of peace, development

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, has condemned the senseless and highly regrettable killings in Southern Kaduna and Koton-Karfe in Kogi State saying the killings were perpetrated by enemies of our collective peace and development.

The Police minister assured of government’s commitment to retooling Nigeria’s internal security architecture to neutralise all forms of security threats and deal decisively with persons responsible.

He made the disclosure while sending warm felicitation to Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He used the occasion to eulogise Nigerians commitment to the virtues of sacrifices, which will continue to advance individual and collective aspiration for progress and development.

A statement by the Press Secretary to the Minister of Police Affairs, Osaigbovo E, quoted the minister calling for greater understanding, love and tolerance and promotion of harmonious relationship among various tribes and Ethnic Groups in Nigeria.

The minister said the police is working with other security agencies to ensure justice for the victims.

He also saluted the resilience of Nigeria health workers, security agencies and the media for their role in tackling COVID-19 Pandemic.

He, however, noted there was a need for more adherence to laid down preventive protocols and pray for quick recovery of those affected by the pandemic.

