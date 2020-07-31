Breaking News
Translate

Eid-el-Kabir: Police Affairs Minister condemns Southern Kaduna, Kogi killings

On 8:10 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Eid-el-Kabir: Police Affairs Minister condemns Southern Kaduna, Kogi killings
Maigari Dingyadi

Describe perpetrators as enemies of peace, development

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, has condemned the senseless and highly regrettable killings in Southern Kaduna and Koton-Karfe in Kogi State saying the killings were perpetrated by enemies of our collective peace and development.

The Police minister assured of government’s commitment to retooling Nigeria’s internal security architecture to neutralise all forms of security threats and deal decisively with persons responsible.

He made the disclosure while sending warm felicitation to Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

ALSO READ: Insecurity: Much achieved security-wise compared to last administration ― Buhari

He used the occasion to eulogise Nigerians commitment to the virtues of sacrifices, which will continue to advance individual and collective aspiration for progress and development.

A statement by the Press Secretary to the Minister of Police Affairs, Osaigbovo E, quoted the minister calling for greater understanding, love and tolerance and promotion of harmonious relationship among various tribes and Ethnic Groups in Nigeria.

The minister said the police is working with other security agencies to ensure justice for the victims.

He also saluted the resilience of Nigeria health workers, security agencies and the media for their role in tackling COVID-19 Pandemic.

He, however, noted there was a need for more adherence to laid down preventive protocols and pray for quick recovery of those affected by the pandemic.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!