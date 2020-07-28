Eid-el-Kabir: Oyo CP allays fears over celebration

Kindly Share This Story:

…Promises adequate security during the festive period

By Adeola Badru

THE Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP Nwanchukwu Enwonwu, has said that adequate security measures have been put in place for people of the state ahead of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The CP, in a statement on Tuesday, made available to newsmen by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga, said consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police has directed all DPOs, Area Commanders and HODs to ensure twenty-four-hour security of their areas of responsibility (AOR) and immediately commence aggressive stop and search patrols, purposeful vehicular patrol and robust intelligence network to ensure the security of lives and property before, during and after the festive period.

“In the same vein, all and sundry are implored to be security conscious, watch out for strangers and hoodlums who are all out to cause mayhem and disturb the peace equilibrium being enjoyed by the good citizens of Oyo State.”

“Sequel to this, it is paramount to secure rams, cows and other animals purchased for the purpose of Sallah celebrations; and at the same time vehicles parked within our immediate environment, garages and public places should be under lock and key at all times and also as a matter of compulsion keep only photocopies of vehicles papers in the car safe to prevent the incident of removal of vehicles from where parked.”

“Consequently, all rules and regulations to prevent and curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Oyo State must be strictly followed as the Police in Oyo State Command would not relent in our collective efforts to enforce and ensure total obedience.”

“In lieu of this, all citizens are to take responsibility against the spread of COVID-19 Virus in the State, while physical and social distancing must be maintained by the populace at all levels, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by all relevant authorities, must be followed including eschewing public gathering and organizing street carnivals.”

“In addition to the security arrangements put in place by the Divisional and Area Command levels, massive deployment of Police Tactical teams such as Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Swift Response Squad (SRS), Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), Police Mobile Force (PMF), Skynet, Anti-Kidnapping squad (AKS), Safer and Federal Highway patrol teams including plainclothes Policemen are emplaced for public safety and security.”

“In the event of a distress call or dissemination of useful information, citizens are advised to call the Police Control Room Numbers, 08081768614, 07055495413 and 615 (Toll-Free) from Oyo State Security Trust Fund.”

However, the CP warned all criminally minded individuals or groups who are bent on causing mayhem to stay clear from the state while advising the celebrants to be conscious of their security, environment, suspicious parcels and movement from criminal elements.

Vanguard News

