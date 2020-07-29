Eid-el-Kabir: Okowa felicitates Muslims, seeks prayers for the nation

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

He urged the Islamic faithful to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by the prophet.

In a Sallah message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Wednesday in Asaba, the Governor said that Eid-el-Kabir was a season of love, peace, togetherness and sacrifice.

He urged Nigerians to embrace peaceful co-existence and pray to God to heal the land from the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging nations of the world, adding that God would use the celebration to better the lots of Nigerians who struggled daily to eke out a living amid numerous challenges confronting the nation.

He assured of a peaceful celebration in the state as the government was in touch with security agencies to ensure that all citizens celebrated the Sallah in peace and harmony.

Okowa congratulated the Muslim community in the state on the holy occasion and assured them that his administration would continue to partner them to move the state forward.

He commended the community for the support of its members to his administration and said, “we must use the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to reflect further and pray for our country to overcome the many problems confronting it.

“This year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration amid prevailing COVID-19 pandemic calls for a sober reflection, especially on the many lives already lost on account of the scourge.

“As the pandemic continues to ravage our people, it requires the concerted effort of all to combat it and halt its transmission among our people. This, we can achieve if we all obey all the necessary protocols prescribed by the relevant health authorities.

“So, as you congregate for prayers and for celebration, you must wear face masks, maintain physical-distancing, wash hands in running water regularly and use alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

“Let me advise that it is less cumbersome to wear the face mask than to be on a ventilator,’’ the governor said..

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our Muslim brothers all over the country on the occasion of the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir,” he added.

