EID- El Kabir: Gov. Sule calls for vigilance, seeks prayer for Nigeria

By David Odama – Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has tasked Nigerians on tolerance, irrespective of tribe, religion, region or creed.

He has also urged the people to be security conscious, shun rising cases of senseless killings by accommodating one another inspite of any provocation.

Governor Sule in a good will message to the Muslims faithfuls on the occasion of Eid-el-kabir celebration beseech all to re-affirm their obedience to Allah’s injunctions as contained in the noble Qur’an and follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

According to Sule, “It is an obligation on us to pray for our leaders at all levels to govern with the fear of God and the virtues of justice, humility and service for the good of humanity. The season also calls for greater vigilance to ensure a safe neighbourhood for harmonious co-existence ” .

Governor Sule who falicitated with the Muslims called for rededication to the principles of sacrifice, justice, and equity as exemplified by the Prophet.

“We should not be unmindful that this is a very dire time for Nigeria as we celebrate Sallah in a state of grave apprehension, with many displaced by the rising insecurity. The Sallah celebration should be used to offer special prayers for the peace, unity, prosperity, and security of our country”.

