Eid-El Kabir: Gov Sani Bello bans Sallah celebrations in Niger state

…As Government Grants Conduct Of Eid Prayers In Jumma’at Mosques

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has directed the cancellation of all festivities that would take place during the forthcoming Eid-el Kabir Sallah celebrations across all the eight emirates of the State.

A statement issued by Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG) and Chairman, Niger State Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane disclosed that while the State Governor granted permission for the conduct of Eid congregational prayers in Jmma’at Mosques across the State, such would be done under strict compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The SSG further explained that the decision to ban the festivities as part of Government effort to curtail the spread of coronavirus as well as consolidate on the successes achieved in the fight against the pandemic.

The Chairman urged Muslims to use this period of Eid-el Kabir Sallah celebration to increase supplications and prayers for Almighty Allah to bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic as well as security challenges bedevilling the State and the country at large.

Ahmed Matane stated that this year’s Eid-el Kabir Sallah has come at a trying moment occasioned by the debilitating effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the World, adding that in order to get rid of the virus completely, Nigerlites must adhere strictly to physical distancing, wearing of face mask, regular handwashing with soap and water and application of hand sanitizers, among others.

The Chairman stressed that COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated unprecedented changes to the lives of people, thereby affecting the socio-economic wellbeing of humanity in the world.

The SSG also appreciated the dedication and sacrifice of health workers in the State who were the first line of defence against the coronavirus pandemic and urged them to sustain the tempo with a view to achieving the set objectives. He condoled with the family members who have lost their loved one as a result of this pandemic and prayed God to grant the departed eternal rest.

