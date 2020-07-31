Eid-El-Kabir: Ereyitomi felicitates Muslims urges for prayers, peaceful coexistence

Kindly Share This Story:

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated Muslim faithful in Warri Federal Constituency as well as those in Delta state and Nigeria as they join their brothers and sisters to mark the Eid-El-Kabir celebration across the globe .

Ereyitomi enjoined the Muslim faithful to continually pray for peaceful coexistence among their neighborhood and tolerate one another for Nigeria to move forward progressively.

The lawmaker encouraged Muslims to reflect kind heart by showing a good example of sacrifice, giving to the needy.

He advised them to be mindful of the COVID 19 situation and avoid mass gathering, observe social/physical distancing as well as washing of hands and use of face mask, noting that Coronavirus is real therefore no opportunity should be exposed to contract it.

Spokesman to Hon. Ereyitomi, Amb. Toyin Agbolyaya harped on the festival of sacrifice by Muslims in Warri Federal Constituency on behalf of Warri Federal Constituency Hon. Ereyitomi prayed and enjoined Muslims in the Warri Federal Constituency to enjoy Allah’s peace and prosperity.

