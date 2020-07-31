Eid-El-Kabir: Don’t forget to observe all COVID-19 preventive measures, Gov Ishaku, Deputy task Muslims

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate Eid-El-Kabir, Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, and his deputy, Haruna Manu have enjoined Muslim faithful to observe all COVID-19 preventive measures even as they celebrate.

Ishaku, who congratulated them for surviving the challenges of the present times, particularly, the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, however, said global statistics of the devastation caused by the CoronaVirus indicates that the worst is not yet over.

He further urged them to continue in their prayers against the pandemic while adhering to all precautionary measures.

His deputy, Haruna Manu, who spoke after observing prayers at the Eid ground in Jalingo, the state capital, commended residents of the state for their unwavering confidence in the efforts of the state government against COVID-19.

He explained that strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols across the state compelled the state government to allow gathering of faithful at the Eid ground.

He, however, enjoined them to continue with the gesture even as they celebrate in their various homes.

According to him, “this Sallah celebration is unique because we have celebrated it in low keys due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am appealing to the Muslim Ummah to pray against further spread of the disease not only in Taraba but all over the world.”

Vanguard

