Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Eid-el-kabir: Diri felicitates with Muslim faithful

On 12:46 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Eid-el-kabir

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has felicitated with all Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-kabir celebration. Governor Diri, in a statement through his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, urged all Muslim faithful “to reflect on the lessons of sacrifice, charity and love that the feast of Eid-el-Kabir epitomises.”

“Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, felicitates with Muslim faithful in the state and across Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.

“As our Muslim brothers, sisters and friends mark this special season, I join them to celebrate even as I urge them to reflect on the lessons of sacrifice, charity and love that the feast of Eid-el-Kabir epitomises.

READ ALSO: Eid-el-Kabir: Kano traffic agency assures easy flow of traffic

“The challenges facing our country, especially at this period of the global coronavirus pandemic, require introspection by the Muslim Ummah on the teachings of their Prophet.

“So, I urge our Muslim faithful to continue to live in peace and love while praying for the prosperity of Bayelsa and our country.

“My administration is committed to promoting peaceful co-existence between and among adherents of the different faiths in order to build a prosperous and peaceful state for everyone to realise their dreams.

Happy Sallah celebrations.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!