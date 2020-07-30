Eid-el-kabir: Diri felicitates with Muslim faithful

Kindly Share This Story:

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has felicitated with all Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-kabir celebration. Governor Diri, in a statement through his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, urged all Muslim faithful “to reflect on the lessons of sacrifice, charity and love that the feast of Eid-el-Kabir epitomises.”

“Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, felicitates with Muslim faithful in the state and across Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.

“As our Muslim brothers, sisters and friends mark this special season, I join them to celebrate even as I urge them to reflect on the lessons of sacrifice, charity and love that the feast of Eid-el-Kabir epitomises.

“The challenges facing our country, especially at this period of the global coronavirus pandemic, require introspection by the Muslim Ummah on the teachings of their Prophet.

“So, I urge our Muslim faithful to continue to live in peace and love while praying for the prosperity of Bayelsa and our country.

“My administration is committed to promoting peaceful co-existence between and among adherents of the different faiths in order to build a prosperous and peaceful state for everyone to realise their dreams.

Happy Sallah celebrations.”

VANGUARD

