Eid-el-kabir: Diri felicitates with Muslim faithful

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has felicitated with all Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-kabir celebration. Governor Diri, in a statement through his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, urged all Muslim faithful “to reflect on the lessons of sacrifice, charity and love that the feast of Eid-el-Kabir epitomises.”
"As our Muslim brothers, sisters and friends mark this special season, I join them to celebrate even as I urge them to reflect on the lessons of sacrifice, charity and love that the feast of Eid-el-Kabir epitomises.
“The challenges facing our country, especially at this period of the global coronavirus pandemic, require introspection by the Muslim Ummah on the teachings of their Prophet.
“So, I urge our Muslim faithful to continue to live in peace and love while praying for the prosperity of Bayelsa and our country.
“My administration is committed to promoting peaceful co-existence between and among adherents of the different faiths in order to build a prosperous and peaceful state for everyone to realise their dreams.
Happy Sallah celebrations.”