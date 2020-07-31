Eid-El-Kabir: CUPP felicitates with Muslims

Kindly Share This Story:

Distances self from attacks on NASS members

By Chris Ochayi

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has called on Nigerians to remain united in the midst of provocations and the crisis being experienced in the country at the moment assuring that the current challenges would fizzle out soon.

Chairman, Media Committee of CUPP, Barrister Chukwudi Ezeobika, who made the remarks in Eid-El-Kabir message to Muslims’ community in Nigeria, called for fervent prayers to end the current travail of the country.

The CUPP, while wishing Nigerians, both home and abroad, a very memorable Sallah celebration, enjoined Muslims in the country to imbibe the virtues of love, peace, tolerance, humility, kindness and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Barr. Ezeobika noted that “Being naturally endowed with immense human and natural resources, Nigeria remains the very light and hope of the African continent and must rise up to effectively occupy her rightful and long-anticipated place amongst the committee of nations.

“The Coalition further wishes to distance itself from purported Press Statements by her, attacking the leadership of the 9th National Assembly more particularly, that of the person of the honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

“At no time and under no circumstance did the Leadership of the Coalition authorise or instruct any member thereof to defame or impugn on the integrity of members of the National Assembly while they are discharging their constitutional mandate.

“We urge and call on the Nigerian media to make extra efforts in verifying any information claimed to have been made by the Coalition from the National Secretariat of the CUPP headed by High Chief Peter Ameh.”

