Eid-el Kabir: Asuku Bello felicitates with Muslims

Lauds President Buhari, Gov Bello, and Speaker Gbajabiamila

The lawmaker representing Adavi/Okehi constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. (Engr) Joseph Asuku Bello, has felicitated with the Muslim faithfuls as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el Kabir.

In his SALLAH message, Hon. Asuku Bello reminded all Muslim faithfuls to remember the purpose of the celebration, which amongst other things is to acknowledge the trials and triumph of Prophet Abraham (Ibrahim).

He said the Prophet is remembered and revered across ages and nations for passing a great test of faith.

“As we celebrate, I believe that Nigeria can make swift progression on all fronts if we uphold the impeccable virtue of abiding faith as typified by Prophet (Abraham) Ibrahim, through his sacrifice, patience, generosity, and obedience to Allah’s command and constituted authority”, he stated.

In the spirit of the celebration, Hon. Asuku Bello commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressive Congress for restoring unity and peace to our dear ruling party and the generality of our people.

He also applauded the executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello for his brilliant leadership and administrative style which he has shown in handling of party assignments given to him as well as in the affairs of the people of Kogi State.

Hon. Asuku Bello specially expressed his respect and commendation for the Speaker of the House of Representative, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for his wisdom and sagacity in leading the 9th Assembly, especially the Green Chamber where he has proved his mettle in fostering unity of purpose amongst his colleagues. He seized the opportunity offered by the season to pray for continued grace and wisdom for the frontline lawmaker.

Hon. Asuku Bello further urged all Nigerians to always remember our shared heritage and destiny of national greatness and to be guided by the spirit of patriotism and nationalism with firm belief and confidence to surmount all emerging challenges of nation-building.

Concluding his message, Hon. (Engr) Joseph Asuku Bello then wished all Nigerians happy Sallah celebration, even as they stay safe, duly observing the COVID-19 protocols as directed by relevant constituted authorities across the nation.

