Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The immediate past Governor of Ogun, Senator Ibikunle Amosun on Friday called on Islamic faithful to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el Kabir to offer prayers to God for the restoration of peace to our nation.

In his Sallah message, Amosun, who is the Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, enjoined Muslims not to be devastated by the current realities in the country, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

He urges them to be patient and continue to cooperate with the government at all levels so that the curve of the novel virus can be flattened in Nigeria.

According to Amosun, with the adoption of a ‘New Normal’ as a way of life, we all need to take responsibility and be actively involved in the fight against the pandemic and other challenges threatening our human existence.

“We need to live and abide by all the guidelines and protocols already issued by the Nigerian government through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as part of the new normal approach.

While felicitating with Muslim faithful as they mark this year’s Eid-el Kabir, Amosun also encouraged them to have faith in Almighty Allah, pointing out that challenges, irrespective of their nature and magnitude, are part of life, and that with God, all challenges are surmountable.

In a related development, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, who represented Remo Federal Constituency of Ogun State in the 8th National Assembly, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu called on Muslims across the country to use this Sallah festival to pray to God for unity, peace and deliverance from the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Adebutu who is the founder of Ladi Adebutu Development Organisation posited that the best time to promote peace, love and unity is during this festive period.

In a release signed by Afolabi Orekoya, Media Director, Ladi Adebutu Development Organisation, Adebutu urged all Muslims to avoid large gatherings and observe social distancing as precautions to curb the spread of the deadly disease (COVID-19).

He enjoined them to continue to pray to Allah to safe our country from the virus.

He decried the unceasing wave of violence, killings, destruction and insurgency across the country, describing it as very unfortunate and unacceptable.

He admonished the Muslims to use the moment to make sacrifices, amend where necessary and uphold the cardinal principles of Islam, adding that Eid-el Kabir celebration is more of behavioural transformation embedded in kindness and tolerance.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: