Eid-el-Kabir: AMAC boss calls for prayers to heal Nigeria

By Chris Ochayi

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido has appealed to the Muslims to use the occasion of the Eid-El-Kabir festival to pray to God to heal the country from chains of adversaries confronting it, especially the ravaging deadly coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Hon. Candido, who made the plea in his Sallah message to the residents of the Municipal Area council and the country in general, urged Muslim faithful to see the Eid-El-Kabir as a period of sacrifice.

He said, “Finally my message to the residents of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, this is the period of sacrifice and as the Sallah suggest, I want to appeal to residents to be our brothers keepers.

“We must try to do all we can to support government policies and programs. Let us be prayerful and patient that soon things will bounce back.”

Meanwhile, Hon. Candido has expressed satisfaction over the Appeal Court judgment which affirmed his re-election for the second term in office as the democratically elected Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC.

Hon. Candido, who dedicated the Appeal Court victory to the residents of the Area Council, while speaking with journalists in Abuja, vowed that he would provide more dividends of democracy to them during the remaining part of his tenure.

He said: “You will recall that the 2019 election came and went but there were some litigations from the Election Petition Tribunal until we get to the Appeal Tribunal. As a responsive government and in view of the COVID-19 pandemic that disallowed crowd during occasion the Court of Appeal met last Thursday to decide on the case filed by the PDP candidate who was challenging my re-election.

The lower tribunal that ran from June to November 2019 and through December 2019 to last Thursday, my opponent was also at the Appeal Tribunal but we want to address the press in order to appreciate the good people of this Area council for standing with us until today much more I think after the Thursday ruling.

“The reason for the press briefing is to simply use the medium to reach out to the electorate of Abuja Municipal Area Council to express our appreciation to them for actually for standing with us and supporting us.

“All this four years that we found our self in office. We can only continue to do is to stand for them at all times.”

“I will also like to inform you that the Council Secretary, Hon. Ramat Abdullahi who got infected with COVID-19 and having isolated herself and her family has finally returned home after the second round of test which she was found negative.

And she’s now home only waiting to resume work. The area council will remain on top of it’s game that the rest of us will continue to be at peace and remain safe while observing the protocols of the COVID-19.

