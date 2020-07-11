Kindly Share This Story:

•Hails Buhari, Malami for arresting, probing him

•Says 8th Senate has been vindicated

By Henry Umoru

SENATOR Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, first on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC and later the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP , said yesterday that with the arrest and probe of the embattled Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, the 8th Senate has been Vindicated for not clearing him.

In a statement yesterday, Senator Sani hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for arresting and probing Magu. He also commended steps by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The statement read, “The arrest of Magu, the embattled EFCC chairman and probe are a commendable step by the PMB administration and the AGF Malami.

“It’s a vindication of the position of the 8th senate.

READ ALSO:

“Magu was a dubious and fake anti corruption Czar who was sustained by corrupt politicians within the ruling elite. He worked for them and for himself.

“EFCC under Magu was nothing but a private army for persecution and witch hunting. EFCC under Magu is a citadel, a cesspool, a cathedral and castle of corruption.

“Magu’s EFCC is a political consultancy outfit in the service of the corrupt. Magu was a Man looking for corruption in Ghana while sitting on Ghana Must Go. Magu worked for some politicians in office and himself and deceived Journalists and CSOs to believe him. Magu’s EFCC is a scoop of human faeces coated with a facade of vanilla Ice cream.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: