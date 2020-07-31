EFCC, NDDC probes: There’s abuse of trust by political appointees — Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, broke his silence on the ongoing probes of Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, and the Interim Management of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, by the National Assembly, expressing disappointment that political appointees have abused the trust.

President Buhari also said the security situation in the North-West and North Central was disturbing, even as he said the expectation is that the security agencies should up their game.

He said while much had been achieved, security-wise, from the situation he inherited in 2015, more still needed to be done.

He gave the assurance that there would be more resources for the country’s military, police and other security agencies to deal with the unwanted security situation in some areas of the country.

President Buhari stated this after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers with his family members and aides at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

On the issue of corruption, President Buhari said all past and present cases will be fully investigated, adding “this is why we put the commission (of investigation) in place.”

Asked how he feels about recent revelations coming out from the EFCC and the Niger Delta Commission, he said: “There has been abuse of trust by people trusted by the previous administration and this administration.

“A number of assets have been recovered and some monies. But we have introduced TSA where all the monies are taken and I said asset should be sold and the money be put through TSA so that it can be identified at any level.

“And I will see who will come after us and take it back again to those who misappropriated public funds.”

