Eedris Abdulkareem gives fans fainting tips

On 3:29 pmIn Entertainmentby
Eedris Abdulkareem
By Sylvester Kwentua

‘Jaga jaga’ crooner, Eedris Abdulkareem is surely not happy with political happenings in the country in recent times, but the former Kennis music signee is rather being humorous over the happenings.

READ ALSO: Nigeria is still ‘jaga jaga’ ⁠— Eedris Abdulkareem

In a recent post on his official Instagram page, the Kano state born artist made a mockery of the acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Professor Daniel Pondei, who collapsed after being grilled for 45 minutes by the members of the National Assembly, recently.

“How to faint during probing: 1. gently remove your eye glass and put on the table; 2. Bend down and do your eye wan kain wan kain (make funny eye gestures); 3. Be quick to remove any hand that attempts to injure you in the name of resuscitation” Eedris jokes.

In 2004, Abdulkareem released a song, Jaga Jaga, a Yoruba term for shambles, condemning corruption and suffering in Nigeria. The title track was banned from radio by President Olusegun Obasanjo then but continued to be played in nightclubs.

