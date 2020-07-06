Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

JUST IN: Education minister announces date for 2020 WAEC examinations

On 6:10 pmIn Educationby
Kindly Share This Story:
JUST IN: Education minister announces date for 2020 WAEC examinations
Emeka Nwajiuba

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, on Monday, announced that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been scheduled to commence in August.

Nwajiuba said this at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said, “From the 4th of August to the 5th of September, please take note. Last week the Chairman of the PTF announced that school facilities will be available for those who want to go into revision classes.

“The idea here is that we have a whole month from now till then, those who can and those who are willing; the states who are willing should make their schools available for their children to revise.

“We have done the most we can with our representatives at WAEC and we have, this afternoon, confirmed that the dates allotted for the exams will be from the 4th of August through to the 5th of September,” the minister added.

Details Later

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!