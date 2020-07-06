JUST IN: Education minister announces date for 2020 WAEC examinations

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, on Monday, announced that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been scheduled to commence in August.

Nwajiuba said this at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said, “From the 4th of August to the 5th of September, please take note. Last week the Chairman of the PTF announced that school facilities will be available for those who want to go into revision classes.

“The idea here is that we have a whole month from now till then, those who can and those who are willing; the states who are willing should make their schools available for their children to revise.

“We have done the most we can with our representatives at WAEC and we have, this afternoon, confirmed that the dates allotted for the exams will be from the 4th of August through to the 5th of September,” the minister added.

