Edo: We’ve no interest in rolling in the mud with PDP, says APC

By Omeiza AJayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for questioning the integrity of its National Campaign Council for the Edo state Governorship Election, saying while it is not interested in rolling in the mud with the PDP, it is clear that the opposition party is up to its usual, diversionary, baseless and theatrical allegations.

It urged the PDP to concentrate on its campaign which it said is deadbeat.

“We understand the PDP is intimidated by the quality, depth and political sagacity of the APC National Campaign Council deployed by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee to organise a formidable campaign structure to ensure success of the APC and our candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu during the election.

“The APC has no interest in rolling in the mud with the PDP and engaging them in their senseless and drunken tirade”, APC said in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena.

APC said Edo state is not dubbed the Heartbeat of the Nation for nothing, adding that the Edo electorate is sensible, sophisticated and progressive.

“The focus of the APC is to display to the Edo electorate our pro-people credentials, infrastructure/development track records, social investments, wealth creation initiatives among others which is being replicated across APC states.

“APC is a party that fiercely advocates, practices and defends the principle of ‘One person, one vote’. Come September 19 every valid vote must count.

“We urge the PDP to concentrate on their deadbeat and empty campaign instead of the comic it has turned itself to. Edo is proudly an APC state”, the party stated.

PDP had reportedly questioned the membership of the APC Campaign Council, describing it as a rigging machine.

