Edo Poll: Oshiomole assures supporters of Ize-Iyamu’s landslide victory

Former Governor of Edo State and immediate-past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, arrived Benin City, Edo State Capital, to a heroic welcome on Thursday as thousands of party supporters and other residents lined streets and thronged other spaces to cheer his arrival.

Adams Oshiomhole, who returned from Abuja days ago, is in Benin to join in the preparations of the All Progressives Congress for the Sept. 19 Governorship election in the State.

His entry was greeted by loud cheers from market women, transporters, and other visibly excited supporters who left their business posts, causing a halt in economic activities in the City for several hours.

Addressing the unexpected mammoth crowd that gathered, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said he was overwhelmed by the natural display of love and assured the people that his party, the All Progressives Congress, will secure victory at the polls with a wide margin.

He said his outstanding performance as Governor and National Chairman, and the personal attributes of the party’s candidates, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has made the APC the natural choice of all, a fact which he claims would manifest in the party’s landslide win on Sept. 19.

Oshiomhole criticized the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki for “fraudulently seeking” another term in office without a clear cut agenda or articulated plan, unlike the APC’s candidate, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, who he says has painstakingly organized his mission and vision on how to rescue Edo State in his manifesto dubbed the SIMPLE agenda.

He promised to remain permanently in the Capital city until the conclusion of the election to drive the party’s campaign and enlighten the electorate on the grand deception by the Obaseki-led administration which, according to him, thrived only on Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) but offered nothing in terms of real human and capital development.

One of the residents that joined in the rapturous welcome given to Oshiomhole, Osagie Ehanire, said his return to the State has increased his confidence that the APC will reclaim Edo State.

Another resident, Ehi Igbinoba, said Oshiomhole’s achievements in the State as a two-term Governor was the reason many voted Obaseki in 2016. According to her, Governor Godwin Obaseki’s failure to meet his promises and the betrayal of Oshiomhole will see him lose the election to Ize-Iyamu of the APC.

